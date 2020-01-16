Test spezial 2

Most visitors to Majorca these days realise that there is much more to the island than simply sun, sea and sand. The beauties of the small coastal and inland villages and the spectacular rocky and marine landscapes of the rugged Tramuntana coast are there for all to see and enjoy.

Majorca is a small paradise for lovers of gastronomy and wine with many splendid culinary delights, unexplored recipes and exceptional wines that you have never heard of. However, year after year, some visitors miss these island delicacies.

One of the reasons why visitors go home without trying the local gastronomic delights is that they don't know they exist. So, to make sure you try some of the Majorcan specialties, here is a quick look at some of the local dishes that you will see in the Majorcan menus.

Porcella

One of the best roasted meats on the island, is the piglet and a great favorite among Majorcans and foreign residents and visitors. The best roast suckling pigs are made in traditional Majorcan brick firewood ovens. They are roasted slowly until they are very tender, the skin crisp and brittle. It is usually served with an escarole salad and small roasted or sauteed Majorcan potatoes called patató. It is a very abundant dish, so have a light entree.